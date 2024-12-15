UNC Greensboro set for road matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-5) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Georgia…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-5)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Georgia for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in home games. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Khalis Cain averaging 8.0.

Georgia scores 67.9 points, 14.3 more per game than the 53.6 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro scores 5.3 more points per game (66.6) than Georgia allows (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Jayde Gamble is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Spartans.

