UL Monroe Warhawks and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears meet in New Orleans, Louisiana

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) New Orleans; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6)

New Orleans; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas and UL Monroe square off in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Warhawks are 3-6 in non-conference play. UL Monroe is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 67.4 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Sugar Bears are 6-2 in non-conference play. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Upshaw averaging 4.4.

UL Monroe averages 67.4 points, 10.3 more per game than the 57.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 73.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.2 UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Warhawks.

Upshaw is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.