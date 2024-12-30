Thiero and Fland each score 22 as No. 23 Arkansas beats Oakland 92-62 after strong 2nd half

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland each scored 22 points and No. 23 Arkansas put away Oakland…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland each scored 22 points and No. 23 Arkansas put away Oakland 92-62 in its final non-conference game Monday night.

Thiero made 8 of 12 shots and had six rebounds and six assists for the Razorbacks, who shot 60.3% overall. Fland, who had 21 points in the second half, hit five 3-pointers and finished with six assists, and Karter Knox scored in double figures for the third straight game with 17.

First-year Arkansas coach John Calipari improved to 2-1 in his career against the Golden Grizzlies, who upset Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament in Calipari’s final game with the Wildcats before accepting the Razorbacks job.

Arkansas (11-2) led 42-39 at halftime before scoring 50 second-half points on 63.3% shooting. Oakland shot 25.8% after halftime.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-10) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Tuburu Naivalurua and 17 points from Allen Mukeba.

Takeaways

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies gave the Razorbacks fits on the interior for a while, scoring 42 points in the paint, including 30 in the first half.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks, winners of six in a row entering SEC play, averaged 89.5 points in their last four games of the calendar year.

Key moment

The Razorbacks led 45-42 early in the second half before an 11-1 run, capped by a Fland 3-pointer, blew the game open.

Key stat

Arkansas shot 10 of 22 from 3-point range, while Oakland went 2 for 17 from deep.

Up next

Arkansas opens its conference slate Saturday at No. 1 Tennessee, and Oakland hosts Milwaukee on Thursday.

