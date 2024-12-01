Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Central Michigan Chippewas square off in Reno, Nevada

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7) Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah squares…

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7)

Reno, Nevada; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah squares off against Central Michigan in Reno, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds have a 1-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern Utah ranks fourth in the WAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Samantha Johnston averaging 2.6.

The Chippewas are 1-5 in non-conference play. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 2.7.

Southern Utah averages 59.8 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 71.8 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 60.7 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 73.9 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds.

Lisa Tesson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.