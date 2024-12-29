Smith scores 34 to push No. 21 Purdue past Toledo 83-64

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists Sunday night to lift No. 21 Purdue…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 34 points and 12 assists Sunday night to lift No. 21 Purdue to an 83-64 victory over Toledo.

Smith sank 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, for the Boilermakers (9-4). Trey Kaufman-Renn contributed 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Fletcher Loyer added 17 points for Purdue.

Smith scored 17 of his points in the opening half to guide Purdue to a 39-28 halftime advantage. Purdue used an 18-2 spurt to take a 28-14 lead with 5:39 left in the first half.

Sonny Wilson and Sam Lewis each scored 13 points, and Seth Hubbard 11 points for the Rockets (6-6). Lewis had a team-high 11 rebounds as Toledo outrebounded Purdue 40-33.

The Boilermakers shot 49.2% from the field, while the Rockets shot 40.6%. Purdue had a 15-2 edge in fast break points.

Takeaways

Toledo: The Rockets were able to hold their own scoring inside with a 34-28 edge in the paint but shot 2 for 14 from 3. Toledo made just 4 of 9 free throws in the first half, including two consecutive air balls by Grgur Brcic.

Purdue: The Boilermakers rebounded from two straight losses to win their 32nd consecutive non-conference game at home. Purdue got most of their scoring from their top three season scorers: Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer.

Key moment

After Toledo cut the deficit to 55-47 with 12:35 left, Smith hit a driving layup to start a 17-2 run for Purdue.

Key stat

The Boilermakers sank 10 of 28 3-pointers while Toledo was 2 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Up next

Purdue is at Minnesota Thursday while Toledo opens Mid-American Conference play at Western Michigan on Saturday.

