Smith and North Carolina Central host Gardner-Webb

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Gardner-Webb after Perry Smith Jr. scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 70-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 1-0 at home. Gardner-Webb averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. North Carolina Central averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.6% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

