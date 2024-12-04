Smalls, Rogers lead American to 81-71 overtime win over George Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls scored 26 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, and Matt Rogers…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls scored 26 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in regulation, and Matt Rogers had eight of his 18 points in overtime as American knocked off George Washington 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Smalls shot 8 for 15 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (6-4). Rogers went 7 of 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Greg Jones had 16 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Revolutionaries (7-2) were led by Darren Buchanan Jr., who recorded 24 points and nine rebounds. Jacoi Hutchinson added 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for George Washington.

