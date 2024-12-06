Shah and the Cal Poly Mustangs visit conference foe CSU Northridge

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5, 0-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5, 0-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Northridge and Cal Poly face off on Saturday.

The Matadors have gone 1-1 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks fifth in the Big West with 11.7 assists per game led by Erica Adams averaging 2.9.

The Mustangs have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is seventh in the Big West scoring 58.8 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

CSU Northridge is shooting 33.0% from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than CSU Northridge has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The Matadors and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Tumlin is scoring 8.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Matadors.

Annika Shah is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Mustangs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

