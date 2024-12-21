St. Bonaventure beats Niagara 71-52

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Lajae Jones and Chance Moore scored 16 points each in St. Bonaventure’s 71-52 victory over Niagara…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Lajae Jones and Chance Moore scored 16 points each in St. Bonaventure’s 71-52 victory over Niagara on Saturday.

Jones had eight rebounds for the Bonnies (12-1) and Moore five. Melvin Council Jr. shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Bonnies picked up their sixth straight victory.

Olumide Adelodun finished with 19 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7). Zion Russell added 11 points for Niagara. Jaeden Marshall finished with 10 points.

