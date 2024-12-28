Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne host Wright State

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-5, 3-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-11, 0-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-5, 3-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-11, 0-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Wright State after Lauren Ross scored 27 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-75 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Raiders have gone 2-3 at home. Wright State allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Mastodons are 3-0 in conference matchups. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Wright State averages 66.3 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 63.7 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 5.0 more points per game (79.5) than Wright State gives up to opponents (74.5).

The Raiders and Mastodons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Henson is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Raiders.

Ross is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 19.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

