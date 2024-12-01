Rivera scores 16, UMass downs NJIT 80-68

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Rivera scored 16 points as UMass rode a strong first half to beat NJIT 80-68…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Daniel Rivera scored 16 points as UMass rode a strong first half to beat NJIT 80-68 on Sunday.

Rivera also had 11 rebounds for the Minutemen (3-5). Marqui Worthy scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Shahid Muhammad had 10 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Highlanders (1-8) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 24 points. Sebastian Robinson added 14 points for NJIT. Tim Moore Jr. also had nine points and 11 rebounds.

UMass took the lead with 19:06 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-24 at halftime, with Rivera racking up eight points. UMass pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points. They were outscored by NJIT in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Rivera led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UMass hosts Central Connecticut State and NJIT travels to play Seton Hall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.