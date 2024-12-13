Rider hosts Stony Brook after Luster’s 27-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) at Rider Broncs (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-7) at Rider Broncs (4-6, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Rider after CJ Luster II scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 69-61 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Broncs have gone 0-2 at home. Rider is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Tariq Ingraham leads the Broncs with 6.9 boards.

The Seawolves are 1-4 on the road. Stony Brook gives up 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

Rider averages 64.3 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 78.2 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 65.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.4 Rider allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs.

Joseph Octave is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Seawolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

