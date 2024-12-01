Richardson scores 19 and No. 13 Duke women defeat Columbia

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 13 Duke to a…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 13 Duke to a 77-61 victory over Columbia on Sunday.

Columbia led for a few minutes in the early going, the last time at 11-10. Duke then went on a 12-2 run on the way to a 25-17 lead after one quarter.

Columbia was within 38-30 late in the second quarter before Duke closed out the half with a 3-pointer from Vanessa de Jesus and a jumper by Jadyn Donovan. The Blue Devils shot 58% in the first quarter and 57% in the second to build a 43-30 halftime lead.

Duke’s largest lead of the third quarter was 18 points with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Later, Columbia scored the last five points of the period to get within 63-51 heading to the fourth.

No. 7 LSU 131, N.C. CENTRAL 44

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 22 points and Aneesah Morrow had her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 LSU to a victory over North Carolina Central.

The Tigers (9-0) narrowly missed setting the school record for most points in a game and gave Kim Mulkey her 100th career victory as LSU’s head coach.

Including Johnson and Morrow, eight Tigers scored in double figures. Kailyn Gilbert had 19, Sa’Myah Smith 13, Last Tear-Poa 12 and Mikaylah Williams, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard 10 each.

N.C. Central (0-9) was led by Morgan Callahan with 13 points.

No. 10 MARYLAND 92, TOLEDO 70

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Saylor Poffenbarger had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Kaylene Smikle scored 17 points, and No. 10 Maryland defeated Toledo in the Navy Classic.

The Terrapins (8-0) never trailed and shot 60.3% from the field.

Maryland is off to its best start since winning 12 in a row to begin the 2018-19 season.

Nan Garcia had 13 points for the Rockets (4-2).

The Terps scored the first eight points, but Toledo connected on a string of clear looks and tied it at 19. Maryland led 25-21 after a quarter and stretched the margin to 51-33 by the break.

No. 9 KANSAS ST. 86, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 39

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell had 17 points and seven assists to lead five Kansas State players in double-figures scoring, and the ninth-ranked Wildcats rolled to a victory over Central Arkansas.

Taryn Sides had 15 points, All-American forward Ayoka Lee had 12 and Temira Poindexter and Jaelynn Glenn scored 10 apiece for the Wildcats (7-1), who followed a loss to No. 13 Duke last week with a back-to-back blowouts of DePaul and the Sugar Bears.

Jade Upshaw and Randrea Wright scored eight points apiece to lead Central Arkansas (4-2).

Kansas State scored the game’s first 10 points and led 21-1 before Wright finally made a field goal for Central Arkansas with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats extended the lead to 52-13 by halftime and cruised the rest of the way.

The game was part of a men’s and women’s double-header at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats’ men rolled to a 120-73 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff earlier in the day.

