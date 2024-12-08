Rice faces Texas State, aims for 4th straight road win

Rice Owls (7-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3) San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5;…

Rice Owls (7-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3)

San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Owls face Texas State.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Owls have gone 2-0 away from home. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Texas State averages 76.8 points, 11.5 more per game than the 65.3 Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bobcats.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists for the Owls.

