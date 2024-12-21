Reneau, Mgbako each score 14 points as Indiana holds off Chattanooga 74-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako each scored 14 points and Indiana bounced back from suffering its…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako each scored 14 points and Indiana bounced back from suffering its first Big Ten Conference loss by holding off Chattanooga 74-65 Saturday to remain unbeaten at home.

Frank Champion hit two free throws to get Chattanooga within four at 67-63, but after Reneau and the Mocs’ Trey Bonham traded baskets, Myles Rice and Trey Galloway each slashed to the basket for layups and Anthony Leal hit the second of two free throws to close out the game.

Rice, a Washington State transfer averaging 12.4 points per game who scored 20 points in the 85-68 loss to Nebraska, came into the game shooting 56.9% from the field (37 of 65) but was just 2 of 8 and missed all four from beyond the arc to finish with four points — the game’s opening basket and his layup in the final minute.

Indiana (9-3) led by as many as 13 points after a Reneau dunk with under 13 minutes to play but Honor Huff hit three 3-pointers to help the Mocs climb back.

Huff was 6 of 12 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points to lead Chattanooga (8-5). Bonham and Bash Wieland each added 11 points.

Indiana has now won all four meetings with the Mocs and is 8-0 at home

The Hoosiers will play host to Winthrop Dec. 29. Chattanooga opens Southern Conference play when it travels to face Mercer on New Year’s Day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.