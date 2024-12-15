Reisma and Cleveland State host Wright State

Cleveland State Vikings (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-7, 0-2 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (8-2, 2-0 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-7, 0-2 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Wright State after Jordana Reisma scored 25 points in Cleveland State’s 78-59 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Raiders are 2-2 in home games.

The Vikings are 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is the Horizon leader with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 7.1.

Wright State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State scores 7.2 more points per game (78.9) than Wright State allows to opponents (71.7).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylee Sagester is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 6.3 points.

Mickayla Perdue is shooting 46.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Vikings.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

