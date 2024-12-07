Peterson leads UCF against Texas Southern after 21-point showing

UCF Knights (6-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Texas Southern after…

UCF Knights (6-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Texas Southern after Kaitlin Peterson scored 21 points in UCF’s 76-68 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 77.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Knights are 0-1 on the road. UCF averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Texas Southern averages 65.0 points, 5.2 more per game than the 59.8 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers.

Peterson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 20.0 points for the Knights.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

