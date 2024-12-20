Patterson scores 33, Northwestern State takes down Southern University at New Orleans 89-79

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 33 points led Northwestern State over Southern University at New Orleans 89-79 on Friday.…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Addison Patterson’s 33 points led Northwestern State over Southern University at New Orleans 89-79 on Friday.

Patterson had 10 rebounds for the Demons (6-5). JT Warren scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Landyn Jumawan went 2 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

Tyon Thompson led the way for the Knights with 21 points, six assists and three steals. Jamal Gibson added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Southern University at New Orleans. Tony White also recorded 10 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Northwestern State visits Texas in its next matchup on December 29.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.