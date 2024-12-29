Panganiban and San Diego State host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2) San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego…

Boise State Broncos (10-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (11-2)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Boise State after Naomi Panganiban scored 24 points in San Diego State’s 54-52 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Aztecs have gone 5-1 at home. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 13.8 assists per game led by Veronica Sheffey averaging 3.2.

The Broncos play their first true road game after going 10-3 with a 3-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Boise State is fourth in the MWC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Elodie Lalotte averaging 10.0.

San Diego State scores 72.6 points, 12.9 more per game than the 59.7 Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panganiban is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.9 points for the Aztecs.

Natalie Pasco is averaging 12 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

