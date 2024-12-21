Northwestern hosts DePaul after Barnhizer’s 20-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3, 0-2 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-3, 0-2 Big East) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays DePaul after Brooks Barnhizer scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 71-60 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Northwestern is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 in road games. DePaul is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern scores 72.8 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 68.8 DePaul allows. DePaul scores 17.0 more points per game (81.2) than Northwestern allows (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Martinelli is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

