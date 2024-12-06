Northern Iowa hosts Northern Illinois after Bond’s 22-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays Northern Illinois after Leon Bond III scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-56 win against the UIC Flames.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-5 in road games. Northern Illinois gives up 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 73.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 73.4 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 71.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 66.1 Northern Iowa allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tytan Anderson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Panthers.

Quentin Jones is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

