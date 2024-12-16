Northern Colorado hosts Celichowski and Air Force

Air Force Falcons (3-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-5) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5;…

Air Force Falcons (3-7) at Northern Colorado Bears (6-5)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays Northern Colorado after Wesley Celichowski scored 22 points in Air Force’s 69-61 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 40.2 points per game in the paint led by Langston Reynolds averaging 10.0.

The Falcons are 0-3 on the road. Air Force has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

Northern Colorado averages 83.4 points, 15.9 more per game than the 67.5 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 65.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.2 Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

