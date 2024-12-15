Northeastern defeats Old Dominion 75-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rashad King’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Old Dominion 75-71 on Sunday. King added nine rebounds…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Rashad King’s 21 points helped Northeastern defeat Old Dominion 75-71 on Sunday.

King added nine rebounds for the Huskies (8-3). LA Pratt added 15 points while going 7 of 14 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Masai Troutman shot 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Robert Davis Jr. led the way for the Monarchs (3-8) with 17 points and six rebounds. Caelum Swanton-Rodger added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Old Dominion. Sean Durugordon finished with 10 points.

Harold Woods put up seven points in the first half for Northeastern, who led 31-26 at halftime. Northeastern turned a four-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 52-39 lead with 9:50 left in the half. King scored 14 second-half points in the victory.

Northeastern’s next game is Wednesday against UMass on the road, and Old Dominion visits UL Monroe on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.