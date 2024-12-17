Noah Amenhauser and Rasheed Jones each score 20, Coastal Carolina beats North Carolina A&T 73-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser and Rasheed Jones each scored 20 points as Coastal Carolina beat North Carolina A&T…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Amenhauser and Rasheed Jones each scored 20 points as Coastal Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Amenhauser also contributed eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (6-5). Denzel Hines shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Aggies (3-9) were led in scoring by Landon Glasper, who finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jahnathan Lamothe had 10 points. The loss was the Aggies’ seventh straight.

Amenhauser scored 12 points in the first half for Coastal Carolina, which led 37-27 at halftime.

