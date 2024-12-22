No. 3 Iowa State gets double-digit scoring from 6 players in a 99-72 win over Morgan State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored a season-high 20 points and No. 3 Iowa State extended its winning streak…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored a season-high 20 points and No. 3 Iowa State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 99-72 win over Morgan State on Sunday.

Lipsey, an Ames native, scored 12 out of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (10-1) raced to a 50-34 lead.

Curtis Jones added 19 points off the bench after scoring just four points in Iowa State’s last game, an 83-51 win over Omaha.

Keshon Gilbert scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Dishon Jackson added 12 points and tied his career highs in blocks and steals with five and two, respectively. Joshua Jefferson had his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, along with three blocks and two steals. Milan Momcilovic finished with 10 points.

Kameron Hobbs led the Bears (6-9) with 23 points, and Amahrie Simpkins scored 18 points.

Takeaways

Morgan State: The Bears remain winless on the road, dropping their seventh straight.

Iowa State: The Cyclones end non-conference play on a seven-game winning streak and get a break for the holidays before starting Big 12 play.

Key moment

An 11-0 run in the first half helped Iowa State pull away from Morgan State.

Key stat

The Cyclones shot 56.3% from the field in the first half. The shot 3 for 10 from 3-point range.

Up next

Iowa State travels to Colorado on Dec. 30 to open up Big 12 play. Morgan State has a week off before traveling to Minnesota on Dec. 29.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.