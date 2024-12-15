No. 22 NC State never trails in 72-42 win over Louisville in ACC opener at Jimmy V Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Zamareya Jones scored 11 of her season-high 18 points in the second quarter and did…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Zamareya Jones scored 11 of her season-high 18 points in the second quarter and did not miss a shot until the fourth as the No. 22 North Carolina State women posted a 72-42 win over Louisville on Sunday in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic which doubled as the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

The Wolfpack (8-3) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first three minutes and held Louisville scoreless for the first five. Jones subbed in in the first quarter and scored a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer in the final 40 seconds to make it 19-4 before Nyla Harris’ late layup cut the Cardinals deficit to 13 going into the second quarter.

Jones opened the second quarter by hitting two 3s, turning one into a four-point play and her layup at the seven-minute mark gave her 16 points, matching her career-best mark.

NC State led by 20 points at the break and was up 61-34 to start the fourth quarter while earning its sixth straight win over Louisville to lead the all-time series, 9-8.

Saniya Rivers posted a double-double for the Wolfpack with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Aziaha James scored 11 points and grabbed nine boards with five assists and three steals. Zoe Brooks added 11 points and three assists.

Louisville (6-5), boasting one of the most talented freshmen classes in the nation, struggled to find offensive rhythm, shooting just 16 for 67 (23.9%). Harris finished with eight points and eight rebounds and Olivia Cochran added eight points and four boards. Freshman Tajianna Roberts, Louisville’s leading scorer coming into the game at 11.3 points per game, finished with seven points and collected three steals to give her a team-high 20 for the season.

