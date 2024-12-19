No. 21 NC State Wolfpack play the James Madison Dukes on 4-game win streak

James Madison Dukes (8-3) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

James Madison Dukes (8-3) at NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 NC State aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Wolfpack take on JMU.

The Wolfpack are 6-0 on their home court. NC State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 3-1 on the road. JMU is fifth in the Sun Belt allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

NC State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game JMU gives up. JMU scores 10.2 more points per game (70.7) than NC State gives up (60.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 5.5 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

