No. 10 Kansas puts home win streak on the line against NC State

NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 1-0 ACC) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kansas hosts NC State aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 7-3 to start the season. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Kansas averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than Kansas gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 assists.

Marcus Hill is averaging 13 points for the Wolfpack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

