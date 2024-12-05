Nicholls wins 67-64 over Southeastern Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 15 points in Nicholls State’s 67-64 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland had 15 points in Nicholls State’s 67-64 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Ireland added three steals for the Colonels (5-4, 1-0 Southland Conference). Jamal West scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Michael Gray Jr. shot 4 for 11 to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Sam Hines Jr. led the Lions (4-5, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Brody Rowbury added 13 points and eight rebounds for SE Louisiana. Jakevion Buckley also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

