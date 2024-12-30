New Hampshire takes on Stonehill on 3-game slide

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8) South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against Stonehill.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 on their home court. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Kylie Swider leads the Skyhawks with 7.8 boards.

The Wildcats are 3-5 on the road. New Hampshire ranks ninth in the America East shooting 24.4% from 3-point range.

Stonehill scores 62.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 60.3 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 54.6 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 71.2 Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is averaging 15.3 points for the Skyhawks.

Eva DeChent is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

