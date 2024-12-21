Mount St. Mary’s comes from 10 down in 2nd half, upsets Miami 78-74 in OT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Javon Ervin hit three of four from the line in the final minute of overtime…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Javon Ervin hit three of four from the line in the final minute of overtime and Carmelo Pacheco added two more with five seconds left as Mount St. Mary’s came from 10 points down to start the second half to upset Miami 78-74 on Saturday.

The victory was just the second all-time over a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Mountaineers’ first win over Miami, which has now lost eight of its last nine games.

Mount St. Mary’s used 4 second-half three-pointers to pull even with the Hurricanes. Ervin’s 3 with about four minutes left tied the game at 62 and his layup with 2:15 left gave the Mountaineers a 66-64 lead. Miami tied the game on a Jalil Bethea layup with 1:25 remaining but neither team was able to score and the game went to overtime.

The Mountaineers (8-4) were 9 of 11 at the free throw line in overtime while Miami struggled from the field as its deficit grew to as many as five in the final minute.

Terrell Ard Jr. scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished two assists and had two steals off the bench for Mount St. Mary’s. Pacheco was 4 of 8 from deep and finished with 16 points. Joey Cordilia added 11 points and grabbed six rebounds and Dola Adebayo added 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ervin finished with 10 points. The team shot 50% from the field (30 of 60) and was 8 of 19 from deep, compared to Miami’s 5 for 25.

Matthew Cleveland scored 19 points to lead the Hurricanes (4-8). Bethea scored 17 points and Jalen Blackmon added 16, both off the bench. Miami was 28 of 69 from the field (40.6%).

