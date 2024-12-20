Moore scores 20 as Norfolk State beats Grambling 76-70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points to help Norfolk State defeat Grambling 76-70 on Friday night.…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 20 points to help Norfolk State defeat Grambling 76-70 on Friday night.

Moore had 10 rebounds for the Spartans (8-6). Christian Ings finished 6 of 6 from the field to add 13 points. Kuluel Mading finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ernest Ross and Louis Hutchinson each scored 15 points for the Tigers (2-9). Kintavious Dozier had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

