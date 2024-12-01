Moore scores 18 as Norfolk State downs Stony Brook 77-66

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 18 points and Norfolk State beat Stony Brook 77-66 on Sunday.…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. scored 18 points and Norfolk State beat Stony Brook 77-66 on Sunday.

Moore shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (6-3). Jalen Myers scored 15 points while going 7 of 11 from the field. Christian Ings had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Seawolves (2-6) were led by Joseph Octave, who recorded 17 points. Andre Snoddy added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Stony Brook. Jared Frey also had 12 points and five assists.

Norfolk State took the lead with 11:32 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Myers racking up seven points. Norfolk State used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 44-27 with 16:31 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

