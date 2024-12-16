Moore and East Tennessee State host UNC Asheville

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-9) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-9)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits UNC Asheville after Courtney Moore scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 68-45 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South with 11.3 assists per game led by Dakota McCaughan averaging 2.8.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. East Tennessee State averages 57.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

UNC Asheville averages 60.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 56.3 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 57.6 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 67.6 UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lalmani Simmons is shooting 40.5% and averaging 10.9 points for the Bulldogs.

Braylyn Milton is averaging 12.9 points for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

