Middle Tennessee secures 103-55 win against Rhodes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Essam Mostafa’s 14 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Rhodes 103-55 on Wednesday night.

Mostafa added 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (7-2). Camryn Weston added 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had eight assists. Chris Loofe shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jackson Huxtable led the Lynx in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Nick Lewis added 10 points for Rhodes. Jonathan Prange had eight points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 13:37 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 54-26 at halftime, with Loofe racking up 11 points. Middle Tennessee extended its lead to 87-40 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Jarred Hall scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

