McMillian and Jackson State host UTEP

Jackson State Tigers (0-10) at UTEP Miners (7-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits UTEP after Dorian McMillian scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 100-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Miners have gone 4-0 in home games. UTEP has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 0-10 away from home. Jackson State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UTEP averages 74.7 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 86.9 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 61.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 66.2 UTEP allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamad Bynum is shooting 64.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.1 points.

Jayme Mitchell is averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers.

