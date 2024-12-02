McComb and New Hampshire host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-9) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-9)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Dartmouth after Anthony McComb III scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 83-61 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sami Pissis averaging 3.9.

The Big Green are 1-2 in road games. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jackson Munro averaging 6.0.

New Hampshire averages 65.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 74.3 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 80.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the 76.4 New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Cade Haskins is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Big Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

