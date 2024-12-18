Marshall’s 16 lead Albany over Sacred Heart 74-66

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall had 16 points in Albany’s 74-66 win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday. Marshall also…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Amar’e Marshall had 16 points in Albany’s 74-66 win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday.

Marshall also had seven rebounds for the Great Danes (7-6). Byron Joshua scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Sultan Adewale had 12 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Pioneers (4-7) were led in scoring by Tanner Thomas, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Nyle Ralph-Beyer added 13 points for Sacred Heart. Bryce Johnson also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

