Marshall secures 80-77 win against Morehead State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 17 points as Marshall beat Morehead State 80-77 on Wednesday night.

Anochili-Killen had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Thundering Herd (5-3). Dezayne Mingo scored 17 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 10 from the line. Wyatt Fricks had 11 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Eagles (3-5) were led by Tyler Brelsford, who recorded 19 points. Morehead State also got 18 points from George Marshall. Kenny White Jr. finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

