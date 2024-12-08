Manhattan plays conference foe Marist

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marist Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Will Sydnor and Manhattan host Josh Pascarelli and Marist in MAAC play.

The Jaspers are 3-1 on their home court. Manhattan leads the MAAC averaging 73.6 points and is shooting 41.6%.

The Red Foxes are 1-0 in MAAC play. Marist ranks eighth in the MAAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 4.7.

Manhattan is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

The Jaspers and Red Foxes square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydnor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Pascarelli is averaging 17.6 points for the Red Foxes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.