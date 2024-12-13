Jacksonville State plays Utah Valley after Ituka’s 22-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts…

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Utah Valley after Jao Ituka scored 22 points in Jacksonville State’s 76-74 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 at home. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA in rebounding with 37.7 rebounds. Michael Houge leads the Gamecocks with 8.4 boards.

The Wolverines are 1-4 on the road. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Trevan Leonhardt averaging 4.8.

Jacksonville State averages 79.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.2 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 48.3% and averaging 22.9 points for the Gamecocks.

Dominick Nelson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

