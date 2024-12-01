Ilic leads Loyola (MD) against Coppin State after 28-point outing

Loyola (MD) takes on Coppin State after Milos Ilic scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)'s 70-67 victory against the VMI Keydets.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-3) at Coppin State Eagles (0-8)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on Coppin State after Milos Ilic scored 28 points in Loyola (MD)’s 70-67 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Eagles are 0-1 in home games. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 8.9 assists per game led by Cam’Ron Brown averaging 2.9.

The Greyhounds are 1-2 in road games. Loyola (MD) is second in the Patriot League scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Ilic averaging 12.0.

Coppin State’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 69.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 80.5 Coppin State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Nnadozie is scoring 8.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jordan Stiemke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

