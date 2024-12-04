Houston visits UT Arlington on 3-game road skid

Houston Cougars (2-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-5) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to…

Houston Cougars (2-6) at UT Arlington Mavericks (2-5)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Cougars face UT Arlington.

The Mavericks have gone 1-0 at home. UT Arlington is the top team in the WAC with 14.0 fast break points.

The Cougars are 0-2 in road games. Houston allows 60.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

UT Arlington’s average of 2.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 55.9 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 69.6 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Gia Cooke is averaging 11 points for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

