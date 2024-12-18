Harper puts up 16, Youngstown State takes down Wright State 80-70

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Ty Harper had 16 points in Youngstown State’s 80-70 victory against Wright State on Wednesday night.…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Ty Harper had 16 points in Youngstown State’s 80-70 victory against Wright State on Wednesday night.

Harper shot 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Penguins (7-5, 3-0 Horizon League). Jason Nelson shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Gabe Dynes and Cris Carroll both added 10 points.

Jack Doumbia led the way for the Raiders (7-6, 1-2) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Alex Huibregste added 15 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Youngstown State visits South Carolina Upstate and Wright State visits Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

