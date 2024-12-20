Hargress leads UC Riverside against UNLV after 22-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (5-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (5-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UNLV after Barrington Hargress scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 83-80 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Rebels have gone 4-1 at home. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.6 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 4.0.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UNLV’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 73.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 71.2 UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Rebels.

Joel Armotrading is averaging 7.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

