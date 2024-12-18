Fleming scores 26, Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeats American 84-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 84-57 victory over American on Wednesday night. Fleming…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rasheer Fleming had 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 84-57 victory over American on Wednesday night.

Fleming also added 11 rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Hawks (7-4). Erik Reynolds II added 23 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and also had six assists. Derek Simpson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Eagles (6-5) were led by Greg Jones, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and five steals. Matt Rogers added 19 points for American. Julen Iturbe also had 11 points. The Eagles broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech, and American visits Virginia on Sunday.

