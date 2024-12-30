Dalen Davis hits a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to push Princeton past Akron 76-75

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining and Princeton rallied from a 15-point…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Dalen Davis hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining and Princeton rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Akron 76-75 on Monday.

Xaivian Lee led Princeton (10-4) with 19 points. Davis struggled for most of the game, shooting 5 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, to finish with 18 points. Jackson Hicke went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Zips (7-5) were led in scoring by Nate Johnson, who finished with 17 points and two blocks. Akron also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from James Okonkwo. Isaiah Gray also had 15 points and two steals.

Lee scored eight points in the first half and Princeton went into the break trailing 41-30. Davis scored 14 second-half points.

