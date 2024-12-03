Cornish puts up 17 as Dartmouth beats New Hampshire 69-65

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish’s 17 points helped Dartmouth defeat New Hampshire 69-65 on Tuesday night. Cornish also contributed…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish’s 17 points helped Dartmouth defeat New Hampshire 69-65 on Tuesday night.

Cornish also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Big Green (4-3). Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Cade Haskins also had 12 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range).

Sami Pissis led the way for the Wildcats (2-10) with 21 points. Anthony McComb III added 14 points for New Hampshire. Emmanuel Okpomo also had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

