Claude leads USC against Washington after 22-point performance

USC Trojans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

USC Trojans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Washington after Desmond Claude scored 22 points in USC’s 68-60 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies have gone 4-0 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 3.4.

The Trojans play their first true road game after going 5-4 to start the season. USC has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Washington’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game USC gives up. USC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Claude is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Trojans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.