Christie leads Oakland against No. 23 Arkansas after 27-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-9, 1-2 Horizon League) at Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland faces No. 23 Arkansas after Malcolm Christie scored 27 points in Oakland’s 73-70 overtime loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Razorbacks are 7-0 in home games. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 4.1.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-6 on the road. Oakland is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

Arkansas makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Oakland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thiero is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Allen David Mukeba Jr. is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

